Jose Antonio Sanvicente is escorted by authorities as he emerges from the Hall of Justice in Mandaluyong City on June 23, 2022.

MANILA — The SUV driver who ran over a security guard near a mall in Mandaluyong City pleaded not guilty to frustrated homicide on Wednesday, according to a court officer.

Jose Antonio Sanvicente entered a not guilty plea during an arraignment that lasted for "less than 5 minutes" at the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 213, clerk of court Atty. Homer Peñada told ABS-CBN News.

Sanvicente, complainant Christian Floralde, and their respective legal counsels were present.

A pre-trial conference is set on Oct. 4, 8:30 a.m.

Last month, Sanvicente was indicted for frustrated homicide, a lesser offense compared to the frustrated murder complaint initially filed by Floralde, who also included a complaint for abandonment of one’s own victim.

Floralde was managing traffic outside a mall in Mandaluyong when the SUV allegedly driven by Sanvicente ran over him, footage of which went viral on social media.

