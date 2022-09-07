MANILA – Dengue cases in the National Capital Region are showing signs of a decline, based on data released by the Metro Manila Center for Health Development.

But the 12,869 number of cases from Jan. 1 to Sept. 5 this year is still 111 percent higher than of the same period last year.

“You have to take note that in 2021 was lower ang ano ng dengue because less people were going out,” said Metro Manila CHD Assistant Director Dr. Aleli Sudiacal on the sidelines of the PinasLakas campaign in Mandaluyong.

Data show that 2,544 or 20 percent of the total cases in the region involve children aged between 5 to 9.

“Our school children have been in their homes for two years and then suddenly they’re back to their schools. So I think the adjustment and the necessary education of these preventive measures and siyempre yung administrators natin, we have to get back to the groove, people being more mobile,” Sudiacal said.

Health experts, continue to appeal to the public to exercise measures to prevent the vector-borne disease.

RELATED VIDEO