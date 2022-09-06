DAVAO CITY — Fifteen fourth-year medical students from different schools have tested positive for COVID-19, the City Health Office (CHO) confirmed Tuesday morning.

This came after face-to-face classes resumed two weeks ago.

Medical students are required to take an RT-PCR test before being allowed to attend their classes.

"These are seemingly asymptomatic to mild cases so they are not required hospitalization. And most of them mag-undergo lang og (will only need to undergo) seven days of isolation in their homes or quarantining, then after that, they can go back to class,” CHO head Dr. Ashley Lopez said in an interview with the City Information Office.

Despite the sudden uptick of infection among students, however, in-person classes would continue.

"So far, we are not considering something like that [face-to-face classes suspension], because although we still have cases of COVID, they are not that many. We can now efficiently manage in the event of more infections,” Lopez added.

Although vaccination is not mandatorily imposed to the public, even in schools, the Health Office continues to encourage the public to get jabbed.

To strengthen its infection surveillance measures, at least 600 free COVID-19 testing per day are being conducted by the CHO.

– Report from Chrislen Bulosan

