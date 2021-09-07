PAGASA

MANILA— Typhoon Jolina on Tuesday morning made landfall in Masbate and is traversing its landmass while moving west northwest, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 10th storm this year made its first landfall Monday night in the vicinity of Hernani town in Eastern Samar. It again hit land in Almagro, Samar at 6:30 a.m. and in Tagapul-an, Samar at 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, PAGASA said.

In the next 24 hours, Jolina is expected to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Masbate, Leyte, Biliran, Samar, Northern Samar, Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines provinces, Southern Quezon, Romblon, and Marinduque.

There will be moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Mindoro Provinces and the rest of Calabarzon and Visayas.

The typhoon was last estimated in the vicinity of Dimasalang, Masbate as of 10 a.m., moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour while packing maximum winds of 120 kph with gusts of up to 150 kph, according to the weather bureau's 11 a.m. bulletin.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3, which warns of destructive typhoon force winds within 18 hours, was raised over the following areas:

Extreme southern portion of Quezon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Western portion of Albay

Western portion of Sorsogon

Northwestern portion of Samar

Extreme western portion of Northern Samar

Northern portion of Biliran

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, which warns of damaging gale-force to storm-force winds within 24 hours, was hoisted over:

Central and southern portions of Quezon

Southeastern portion of Batangas

Western portion of Camarines Norte

Western and southern portions of Camarines Sur

Marinduque

Rest of Albay

Rest of Sorsogon

Eastern portion of Romblon

Western portion of Northern Samar

Northern portion of Samar

Leyte

Rest of Biliran

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which warns of strong winds prevailing within 24 hours, was raised over:

Metro Manila

Nueva Ecija

Southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya

Southern portion of Zambales

Bataan



Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Rizal

Laguna



Cavite

Rest of Batangas

Rest of Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Northern portion Occidental Mindoro



Catanduanes

Rest of Quezon

Rest of Camarines Norte

Rest of Camarines Sur

Eastern Samar



Rest of Samar

Rest of Northern Samar

Northern portion of Cebu

Northern portion Negros Occidental

Northern portion of Iloilo



Capiz

Aklan

In the next 12 hours, the typhoon is expected to move generally west northwest while traversing Masbate and Ragay Gulf before making another landfall in the vicinity of southeastern Quezon between Tuesday night and early Wednesday, PAGASA said.

Jolina is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday, according to the weather bureau, PAGASA added.

The weather bureau is monitoring another storm expected to enter the country by Wednesday, after which it will be named "Kiko," PAGASA weather forecaster Jun Galang earlier said.

Jolina and Kiko are not expected to cross each other's paths, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio.