MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday clarified that her comments against the government regarding its handling with the pandemic is not about next year's polls, but rather a daunting reality that things have to change as the country grapples with record COVID-19 cases.

"Ang punto ko lang, malinaw ang layunin ng naniniwala sa makatao at maayos na pamamahala: ang palitan ang kasalukuyang kalakaran," she said in a statement.

(My point is that we should strive for a humane approach in government by changing how things are being done.)

"Kailangan tayong handang makiisa at magkaisa para sa layuning ito, para makamit ang tagumpay," Robredo added.

(We should be ready to unite and be united for this purpose, in order to achieve success.)

Nililinaw ko lang: Wala pang desisyon at wala akong inendorso. pic.twitter.com/fAcYsVvzde — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) September 7, 2021

Robredo has been calling for an improved testing system to earlier detect COVID cases and for the government to speed up vaccination, among others.

She also added that she has yet to decide on anything about the election next year, and that she is not endorsing anybody so far.

Robredo had collaborated with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who is reportedly running for a national post in 2022, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto for her office's vaccine express.

"Nananatili akong bukas sa pagtakbo kung iyon ang ikabubuti ng ating bayan."

(I am open to run if that's what would be best)

Her statement came a day after she criticized the Duterte administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the chief executive dedicates his weekly address to the nation to non-pandemic issues.

President Rodrigo Duterte's weekly televised report is supposedly meant to update the public about the government's virus response, but in recent weeks, Cabinet officials are headlining the event to highlight their accomplishments instead.

Because of this, the Vice President said she has already stopped watching these reports.

Robredo earlier maintained she was open to run for the presidency but it was still too early to decide as she and her office had been preoccupied with COVID-19 response programs, such as vaccination projects in partnership with local government units and the private sector.

In mid-August, the government official also launched a podcast to be able to extend her reach to younger audience amid calls by some groups for her to seek the presidency next year.