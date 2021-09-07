Health workers from different hospitals gather in front of the Department of Health headquarters in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Sept. 1, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Tuesday rejected criticism against President Rodrigo Duterte's 2022 election plans by what it dismissed to be just a "small" group of health workers.

The Medical Action Group (MAG) was quoted in a report as saying that Duterte had no right to run for vice president because of supposed "failure of policies" and anomalies in government's management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hindi ko po alam kung saang planeta nakatira ‘yang mga health workers na ayaw kay Presidente kasi buong daigdig po ang sinasalanta ng ganitong problema," Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said of the group.

(I don't know what planet these health workers are from because the entire world is being devastated by this problem.)

He said most countries are battling upticks in COVID-19 due to the highly infectious Delta variant of the respiratory disease.

"Napakahirap iyong mga tanong na ‘yan na parang iyong mga maliliit na grupo eh iyan iyong pananaw ng buong hanay ng health workers. Hindi po, isang grupo lang ‘yan," Roque said in a press briefing, when asked for a reaction on MAG's statement.

(Those questions are very difficult because it seems that the view of small groups is that of all health workers. No, that's just one group.)

"They’re entitled to their opinion, obviously iba ang presidente nila," he added.

(Obviously, their president is different.)

Some frontliners thank the government for benefits and its recognition of their efforts, he said.

Scores of health workers held protests last week to demand an end to what they called government neglect and unpaid benefits, as pressure built in hospitals fighting one of Asia's longest-running coronavirus outbreaks.

At least 103 medical workers have died during the pandemic, among some 33,500 coronavirus fatalities overall.

"Mahirap po talaga ang buhay ng medical frontliners ngayon dahil hindi pa po humuhupa ang pandemya at nagpapakita naman po tayo ng pasasalamat at utang na loob sa kanila," said Roque.

"Pero nirirespeto rin po namin na mayroong kakaunti na talagang wala pong mabuting masabi tungkol sa ating Presidente. Hayaan ninyo silang bumoto ng kanilang presidential candidate and good luck," he added.



(The life of medical workers is difficult because the pandemic has yet to subside, and we show our thanks and debt of gratitude to them. But we respect that a few cannot say anything good about our President. Let them vote for their presidential candidate, and good luck to them.)

The President, 76, earlier said he would run for vice president if his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would not join the 2022 race.

Critics have accused Duterte of trying to keep his hold on power to dodge legal action for his acts as president. His aides say he wants to pursue "unfinished business" against corruption and narcotics, which in 2016 he promised voters he would stamp out in 3 to 6 months.

— With a report from Reuters