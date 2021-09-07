Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Hospitals in Lanao del Sur are full and in short supply of oxygen and drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients following a surge in cases, an official said Tuesday.

The province has 311 active cases, an increase from less than 100 just a few months ago, according to Dr Alinader Minalang, deputy chairman of Lanao del Sur-Inter Agency Task Force.

Its main COVID-19 referral hospital, Amai Pakpak Medical Center, will increase its bed capacity after tallying a 112 percent occupancy rate in its coronavirus ward, and 133 percent in its intensive care unit, said Minalang.

The hospital will expand its beds to accommodate its patients, some of which come from other provinces, he added.

"Even yung ating mechanical ventilators ay nasa 60 percent na (the use of our mechanical ventilators is at 60 percent)," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

The province's supplier of oxygen in Iligan City and Cagayan de Oro are also "overwhelmed," Minalang said.

"Wala silang maibigay sa'min kaagad agad dahil (They can't supply to us because) they are also catering to other hospitals in Region 10," he said.

"Ang gamot adequate naman po except itong mag para sa COVID, talagang pahirapan like tocilizumab kulang din ang supply."

(Medicines are adequate except drugs used for COVID-19 treatment like tocilizumab, which we also lack in supply.)