MANILA—Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) were lifted in some areas in the Philippines, as severe tropical storm Jolina continued to move over Sibuyan Sea, the state weather bureau said Tuesday night.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Jolina was last located 65 km east northeast of Romblon town, Romblon packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center with 125 kph gusts while moving west-northwestward at 15kph.

PAGASA maintained TCWS No. 2 over the following areas due to likely damaging gale-force winds brought by the storm:

Northwestern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar)

Northern portion of Masbate (Ticao Island, Mobo, Milagros, City of Masbate, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud, Burias Island)

Western portion of Albay (Jovellar, Pio Duran, Libon, Oas, City of Ligao, Guinobatan, Camalig, Daraga, Polangui)

Romblon

Quezon

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Metro Manila

Southern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte, Marilao, City of Meycauayan, Obando, Santa Maria, Bocaue, Balagtas, Bulacan, Hagonoy, Paombong, City of Malolos)

Southern portion of Bataan (Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Bagac, City of Balanga, Abucay)

Marinduque

Northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Victoria, Naujan, City of Calapan, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

Western and southern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona, Canaman, Magarao, Bombon, Naga City, Pili, Minalabac, Milaor, Gainza, Camaligan, San Fernando, Bula, Balatan, Bato, Nabua, Iriga City, Buhi, Baao)

TCWS No.1 is also still in the following areas due to expected strong winds:

Rest of Sorsogon

Rest of Masbate

Rest of Albay

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Camarines Norte

Rest of Camarines Sur

Western portion of Catanduanes (San Andres, San Miguel, Virac, Bato, Caramoran)

Rest of Bulacan

Zambales

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Rest of Bataan

Nueva Ecija

Central and southern portions of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan, Baler)

Southeastern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan)

Southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Kayapa)

Southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tuba, Baguio City, Sablan, La Trinidad, Tublay)

Southern portion of La Union (Rosario, Pugo, Tubao, Santo Tomas, Agoo, Aringay, Caba, Naguilian, Burgos, Bauang)

Western portion of Northern Samar (San Jose, Rosario, Victoria, San Isidro, Lavezares, Allen, Biri, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente)

Northwestern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Niño)

Aklan

Northwestern portion of Antique (Caluya)

Capiz,

Northeastern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Ajuy, Concepcion, Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Balasan, Estancia, Carles)

PAGASA said that throughout Wednesday and Thursday morning, Jolina is expected to traverse Calabarzon (roughly south of Metro Manila) and Central Luzon before exiting the landmass.

"Frictional effects during its traverse of Luzon landmass will weaken Jolina down to tropical storm category," it said.

The storm is projected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea before noon on Thursday.

