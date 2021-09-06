PAGASA

MANILA—More areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3, as typhoon Jolina (International name: Conson) traversed the Eastern Visayas region Tuesday.

In its 2 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Jolina was last located in the vicinity of Llorente town, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustain winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 200 kph.

It was moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 has been raised over the following areas due to destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours:

southeastern portion of Masbate (Cataingan, Palanas, Pio V. Corpuz)

extreme western portion of Northern Samar (San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente, Victoria, Allen), the eastern portion of Biliran (Kawayan, Culaba, Caibiran, Cabucgayan, Maripipi)

extreme northeastern portion of Leyte (Babatngon)

western and southern portions of Samar (Santa Rita, Basey, Marabut, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Motiong, Hinabangan, Paranas, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Daram, Zumarraga, Talalora, San Sebastian, Almagro, Santo Niño, Tagapul-An)

southern portion of Eastern Samar (City of Borongan, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, Lawaan, Balangiga, General Macarthur, Hernani, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)

PAGASA also raised Signal No. 2 over the following areas due to likely damaging gale-force to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours:

Albay

Sorsogon

rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

western and southern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Lupi, Ragay, Libmanan, Sipocot, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona, Gainza, Camaligan, Canaman, Magarao, Bombon, Naga City, Pili, Ocampo, Iriga City, Sagñay, Buhi, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Nabua, Baao, Balatan, Bato)

southeastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Catanauan), *eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, Romblon)

rest of Biliran

rest of Northern Samar

rest of Samar

rest of Eastern Samar

the northern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Leyte, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Ormoc City, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Tunga, Jaro, Dagami, Julita, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Tanauan, Palo, Pastrana, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Barugo, San Miguel, Alangalang, Dulag)

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, was hoisted in the following areas due to expected strong winds:

Catanduanes

rest of Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

central portion of Quezon (Sariaya, Lucban, Sampaloc, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Gumaca, Pitogo, Plaridel, Atimonan, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, City of Tayabas, Lucena City)

Marinduque

rest of Romblon

rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern portion of Cebu (Carmen, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Camotes and Bantayan Islands

northeastern portion of Iloilo (Concepcion, Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan)

extreme northern portion of Capiz (Pilar, Panay, Roxas City)

Dinagat Islands

Jolina made its first landfall Monday night in the vicinity of Hernani town in Eastern Samar.

According to PAGASA, Jolina will move northwestward across the Eastern Visayas and Southern Tagalog area in the next 36 hours and could cross the vicinity of Samar provinces and Bicol region before emerging over Lamon Bay Wednesday.

It could also make landfall in the vicinity of northern Quezon between Wednesday afternoon and evening, then traverse central Luzon before re-emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday.

Jolina is expected to weaken into a severe tropical storm within 12 hours due to its prolonged interaction with the landmass of Samar and southern Luzon. However, it could re-intensify and reach typhoon category again by Friday as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.

Jolina could bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Samar, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Sorsogon, Leyte, Biliran and Masbate, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may also prevail over the southern portion of Quezon, Romblon, Marinduque and the rest of Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region.

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, PAGASA warned.

The agency also said Jolina could bring rough to very rough seas over the areas under Signal Nos. 2 and 3.

PAGASA likewise said there is a moderate to high-risk of life threatening coastal inundation due to storm surge of up to 1 meter over the coastal localities of Eastern Samar.

Areas under Signal Nos. 2 and 3 may also experience coastal flooding.