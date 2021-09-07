Metro Manila courts to remain physically closed amid shift to GCQ

MANILA— Except for the Supreme Court, all courts in Metro Manila will remain physically closed even as the region goes under looser quarantine measures starting Wednesday, September 8.

This is due to a "continued surge of confirmed COVID-19 cases in different variants," said Supreme Court Administrator Midas Marquez.

The courts, however, will continue to operate online and conduct hearings via videoconferencing for pending cases and all other matters so as not to delay the trial of cases.

"The time for filing and service of pleadings and motions during this period is suspended and shall resume after seven calender days counted from the first day of the physical opening of the relevant court," Marquez further said in a memorandum.

Essential judicial offices are likewise mandated to maintain the necessary skeleton staff to enable them to address all urgent matters.

— report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News