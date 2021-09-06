Medellin Mayor Joven Mondigo on Monday announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

"To note, I started my self-isolation last Thursday when my Rapid Antigen Test came out positive which prompted me to submit myself to RT-PCR test for confirmation," Mondigo said through the town's official Facebook page

He said being on the field left him exposed and his health vulnerable. He is only nursing mild symptoms and is also fully-vaccinated.

"Vaccine works, a lot," Mondigo said.

As a precautionary measure, the Office of the Mayor will be temporarily closed for disinfection and all persons who came in contact with Mondigo will be isolated.

Testing will follow once they develop symptoms. Mondigo will still be working from home.

According to data from the Municipal Health Office of Medellin, the town has 111 active cases and 29 confirmed deaths as of Saturday.



Medellin is a second-class municipality in northern Cebu. It boasts of tourist spots, such as white-sand beaches and Gibitngil Island. — With a report from Annie Perez

