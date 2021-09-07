PAGASA

MANILA—Storm signal number 3 was lifted Tuesday as Typhoon Jolina weakened into a severe tropical storm while it traversed the Luzon landmass, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 10th storm this year made its first landfall Monday night in the vicinity of Hernani town in Eastern Samar. It again hit land in Almagro, Samar at 6:30 a.m. and in Tagapul-an, Samar at 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, PAGASA said.

It hit land for a fourth time in Dimasalang, Masbate, the weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

In the next 24 hours, Jolina is expected to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Masbate, Leyte, Biliran, Samar, Northern Samar, Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines provinces, Southern Quezon, Romblon, and Marinduque.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Mindoro provinces and the rest of Calabarzon and Visayas.

The typhoon was last estimated in the vicinity of Baleno, Masbate as of 1 p.m., moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour while packing maximum winds of 110 kph with gusts of up to 135 kph, according to the weather bureau's 2 p.m. bulletin.

Areas previously under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3 were lowered to signal no. 2, which warns of damaging gale-force to storm-force winds within 24 hours.

Here's the complete list of areas under storm signal No. 2:

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Northern portion of Romblon

Sorsogon

Albay

Western and southern portions of Camarines Sur

Western portion of Camarines Norte

Central and southern portions of Quezon

Laguna

Southeastern portion of Batangas

Marinduque

Western portion of Northern Samar

Extreme northwestern portion of Samar

Northern portion of Biliran

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which warns of strong winds prevailing within 24 hours, was raised over:

Metro Manila

Rest of Camarines Norte

Rest of Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay, Catanduanes

Rest of Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Rest of Quezon

Rizal

Rest of Batangas

Cavite

Bulacan

Bataan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Pampanga

Southern portion of Aurora

Southern portion of Pangasinan

Rest of northern Samar

Northern and central portions of Samar

Northern of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores,

Oras, San Policarpo)

Rest of Biliran

Northern portion of Leyte

Northern portion of Cebu

Northern portion Negros Occidental

Northern portion of Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

In the next 12 hours, the typhoon is expected to move generally west northwestward traversing Masbate and Ragay Gulf before making another landfall in the vicinity of southeastern Quezon between Tuesday night and early Wednesday, according to PAGASA.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, the storm is forecast to cross Central Luzon, roughly to the east and north of Metro Manila, while frictional effects during its traverse of Luzon landmass will downgrade Jolina to an even weaker tropical storm, it added.

The weather bureau is monitoring another storm expected to enter the country by Wednesday, after which it will be named "Kiko," PAGASA weather forecaster Jun Galang earlier said.

Jolina and Kiko are not expected to cross each other's paths, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio.