MANILA - Severe Tropical Storm Jolina on Tuesday afternoon further weakened while it moved over the Sibuyan Sea, just as another weather disturbance entered the Philippine area of responsibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Jolina was last located 60 kilometers (kms) west northwest of Masbate City, Masbate, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 125 kph.

The country's 10th storm was moving 15 kph towards the southern Quezon-Marinduque area.

It may also hit land or pass around the same area on Wednesday morning, according to PAGASA.

"Afterwards, it will traverse over Tayabas Bay and will make its another landfall over the southwestern portion of Quezon by [Wednesday] afternoon," the 5 p.m. PAGASA advisory read.

The storm was also forecast to pass through Calabarzon, the south of Metro Manila, and Central Luzon throughout Wednesday and Thursday morning before it leaves the landmass and further weakens into a tropical storm.

Jolina, however, will become strong again after emerging over the West Philippine Sea before Thursday noon, as it moves over it towards the southern China-northern Vietnam area, PAGASA added.

Meanwhile, Severe Tropical Storm Chanthu entered the country's territory at 5:30 p.m. and was assigned the local name "Kiko."

PAGASA raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 over the following areas due to likely damaging gale-force to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours:

the central and southern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Calauag, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Atimonan, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Mauban, City of Tayabas, Sampaloc, Lucban, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Real)

the southern portion of Rizal (Binangonan, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Pililla)

Laguna

the southeastern portion of Batangas (Calaca, Laurel, Lemery, Talisay, San Nicolas, Balete, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Malvar, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Cuenca, Agoncillo, Taal, Santa Teresita, Alitagtag, San Jose, Batangas City, Ibaan, Taysan, Lobo, Rosario, San Juan, Padre Garcia, San Pascual, Bauan, Mabini, San Luis, Tingloy)

the northeastern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria)

Marinduque

Romblon

Sorsogon

the western portion of Albay (Polangui, Oas, City of Ligao, Guinobatan, Camalig, Daraga, Legazpi City, Manito, Jovellar, Pio Duran, Libon)

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

the western and southern portion of Camarines Sur (Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Iriga City, Baao, Bula, Ocampo, Pili, Naga City, Canaman, Pamplona, Milaor, Gainza, Camaligan, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pasacao, Libmanan, Magarao, Cabusao, Bombon, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)

the western portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Santa Elena, Labo, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz)

The following areas were under tropical cyclone wind signal 1, which will bring strong winds within 36 hours:

LUZON

the southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan)

the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Aritao, Santa Fe)

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Metro Manila

the rest of Rizal

the rest of Quezon

Cavite

the rest of Batangas

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

the rest of Camarines Norte

the rest of Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

the rest of Albay

VISAYAS

the western portion of Northern Samar (Pambujan, San Roque, Silvino Lobos, Mondragon, Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, Victoria, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Allen, Biri, San Isidro, Capul, San Antonio)

the northwestern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

Biliran, the northwestern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Leyte, Tabango, Villaba)

the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Bantayan Islands, Tabogon)

the northern portion of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona)

Capiz

Aklan

the northern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Ajuy, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, City of Passi, Bingawan, San Enrique, Banate, Estancia)

the northwestern portion of Antique (Caluya)

