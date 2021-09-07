Video courtesy of PTV

Ilocos Norte will be under the second-strictest lockdown level from Tuesday until the end of the month, Malacañang said.

Modified enhanced community quarantine will be hoisted over the province from Sept. 7 to 30, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

This changes government's earlier announcement that Ilocos Norte would be under the looser general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

Ten other areas are under MECQ from Sept. 8 to 30.

Metro Manila, home to some 13 million people, will be under GCQ during the same period and will pilot a shift to granular lockdowns.

Authorities are still finalizing the guidelines for granular lockdowns, which will cover houses, buildings, streets, or barangays, instead of the current city or province-wide quarantine restrictions.

