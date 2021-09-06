Former Leyte governor Leopoldo Petilla passed away on Monday, September 6, due to complications from COVID-19. He was 88.

His son, incumbent Gov. Leopoldo Dominico Petilla, first confirmed the news in a text message.

Palo Mayor Ann Petilla also confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

"The Petilla family and I are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father and former Leyte Governor, Atty. Leopoldo Enriquez Petilla, today, September 6, 2021, due to cardiac arrest complicated by COVID-19. Due to this condition, his body will be laid to rest as soon as possible," the FB post read.

"He was a lawyer who fought for the rights of the poor and the underprivileged. He continued his advocacy during his term as governor of the Province of Leyte. After his public service, he lived a simple, quiet, and private life. He spent time with his children and grandchildren."

"We love you forever, Papa Polding. We will always miss you. 💔"

The late Petilla served as governor of Leyte from 1992 to 1995. His wife, Remedios, succeeded him.

His sons, Carlos Jericho and Leopoldo Dominico, also served as governors of the province of Leyte. With a report by Sharon Carangue



