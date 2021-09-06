The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Eastern Visayas on Monday issued a red tide warning in seven coastal waters in the region.

Laboratory examination results released by the BFAR showed that seawater samples collected along Irong-Irong Bay in Catbalogan City and Cancabato Bay in Tacloban City were positive of Pyrodinium bahamense, a toxic microorganism that causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning.

The findings prompted the agency to issue a local shellfish advisory, warning the public from gathering, selling and eating all types of shellfish and "alamang or hipon" from these bays.

The BFAR has yet to lift the same advisory for the coastal waters of Guiuan town, Eastern Samar, which was raised last month.

A shellfish ban has been imposed in the following areas:

Carigara Bay (Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Carigara and Capoocan, Leyte)

San Pedro Bay ( Basey, Samar)

Matarinao Bay (General MacArthur, Hernani, Quinapondan, and Salcedo in Eastern Samar

Biliran Island

The agency warned the public that all types of shellfish and Acetes sp., or "alamang", gathered from these areas are not safe for human consumption.

Fish, squid, crab, and shrimp gathered from the mentioned areas are safe to eat, provided that all entrails are removed and washed thoroughly with running water before cooking. — With a report from Sharon Evite