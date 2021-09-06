323 stranded Pinoy mula Abu Dhabi dumating sa Davao

DAVAO CITY - Dumating sa Davao noong August 25, 2021 ang ikalimang chartered flight ng Department of Foreign Affairs mula sa United Arab Emirates para sa buwan ng Agosto at ika-labindalawa mula sa UAE mula June 2021.

Lulan ng chartered flight ang 323 Pilipino na stranded sa UAE. Umabot na sa 5,041 ang na-repatriate na Pinoy mula UAE mula nang nagsimula ang pandemya noong February 2020.

Bilang pagsunod sa health at safety protocols, lahat ng repatriates ay sumailalim sa testing at may negative results sa RT-PCR COVID-19 test sa loob ng 48 oras bago sila lumipad paalis ng UAE. Sa Pilipinas, dumaan din sila sa masusing facility-based quarantine.

Ang mga repatriates ay binigyan ng US$200 bilang reintegration assistance.

“We are ever thankful to all our partners from the local government and agencies, our foreign service posts, host governments, as well as our people who work tirelessly and have been extra generous with their time in ensuring that our repatriations are successful. Again, we reiterate our readiness to assist all our distressed kababayans who want to go home," pahayag ni DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola.

