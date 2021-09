MAYNILA—Kinasuhan ng human trafficking ang 2 babaeng nahuling nambubugaw umano sa isinagawang entrapment at rescue operation ng PNP Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) sa isang inn sa Barangay San Roque, Antipolo, Rizal.

Kinilala ang mga suspek na sina Mary Ann Dasmariñas, 30, at Jennifer Lebita, 44, na taga-Taytay at Antipolo.

2 women who police said were victims of sex trafficking were rescued in an entrapment operation at an inn in Antipolo, Rizal.



2 other women who allegedly sold the victims to undercover buyers were arrested.



