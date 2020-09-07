Quezon City coronavirus cases soar above 13,000

MANILA (UPDATE)- Quezon City on Monday recorded 351 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number of infections to 13,331, nearly a month after the city and the rest of Metro Manila eased coronavirus-related restrictions.

In its latest COVID-19 bulletin, the city government said that of the total cases, 10,233 have recovered while 446 others died.

The remaining 2,652 are active or recovering cases.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 2,912, followed by District 3 (2,360) and District 1 (2,272).

District 6 has 2,112 infections, while District 5 has 1,886 and District 2 with 1,789.

The areas placed under lockdown were:

55 Serrano Laktaw, in Doña Aurora

11 Ilaw St.in Paltok

1A Madelaine St. in Apolonio Samson

Portion of Christine St. in Apolonio Samson

As of Monday, the Philippines has logged 238,727 coronavirus cases, 49,931 of whom are active.

The total number of recoveries is at 184,906 while the death toll has gone up to 3,890.