9 cops who killed Sulu soldiers charged with administrative case

Nine police officers who were charged by the National Bureau of Investigation for shooting to death four soldiers in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, 2020 take their oath “to tell the truth” during the Senate investigation looking into the incident Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA - The Philippine National Police said Tuesday it has filed administrative charges against 9 policemen involved in the killing of 4 soldiers in Jolo town, Sulu last June.

The PNP-Internal Affairs Service has also filed administrative cases against 3 top Sulu police officials over the incident, according to PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan.

The soldiers were pursuing 2 female suicide bombers, who were later identified as those behind the twin explosions in Jolo town, when they were gunned down by the cops near the municipal police station.

The policemen involved, in a Senate inquiry, said they asked the soldiers to stop by the police station to verify the identification of the group who introduced themselves as "tropa" (members of the troop).

The cops claimed the soldiers pointed their guns at them which prompted the shooting. The National Bureau of Investigation, however, found in its probe that all bullet shells were from the policemen's firearms.

The NBI in July filed murder and planting of evidence charges against the 9 police officers.

--With a report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News