Pagdiriwang ng National Teachers' Month umarangkada na

MAYNILA — Umarangkada na ang pagdiriwang ng National Teachers' Month, na layong kilalanin ang mga guro sa kanilang dedikasyon sa paghahanda para sa new normal ng edukasyon bunsod ng coronavirus pandemic.

Tema ngayong taon ng National Teachers' Month ang "Gurong Filipino para sa Batang Filipino," na kinikilala ang dedikasyon ng mga guro para makapaghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon ngayong may COVID-19, ayon sa Department of Education (DepEd).

Sa virtual kick-off celebration ngayong Lunes, sinabi ni Education Secretary Leonor Briones na bukod sa mga guro sa paaralan, dapat ding pasalamatan at kilalanin ang mga impormal na nagtuturo sa mga bata.

"There are those who teach voluntarily without contracts because they see a need for it. There are those who teach without salaries, without protection because they see also there is an urgent need to fill up the gap," sabi ni Briones.

"We also have the greatest religious leaders who we call teachers. The children’s first teachers are their parent, the nannies, the grandparents and the other members of the family," anang kalihim.

Base umano sa isang pag-aaral na isinagawa ng Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization, marami ang pumapasok pa rin sa pagtuturo dahil naniniwala silang isa itong pagkakataon para makapagsilbi sa ibang tao, ani Briones.

"Ninety-six percent of the respondents [say] they want to become teachers because they believe they play a very important role in the society," aniya.

Ayon pa kay Briones, patuloy na binabayaran umano ng kagawaran ang benepisyo ng mga guro sa gitna ng pandemya.

Makatatanggap din ang mga guro ng P500 assistance para sa annual medical examination at P1,000 incentive para sa World Teachers' Day, ani Briones.

Magtatapos ang pagdiriwang ng National Teachers' Month sa Oktubre 5, kasabay ng World Teachers' Day at pagbubukas ng klase sa mga pampublikong paaralan.

Sa virtual kick-off, inilunsad din ng Philippine Postal Corp. ang special stamp para sa National Teachers' Month.

-- Ulat ni Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News