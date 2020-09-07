More K9 units to be deployed in Metro Manila trains, railways as gov't steps up fight vs terrorism

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Transportation said Monday more K9 units would be deployed in all railway facilities and stations across Metro Manila to prevent terror "threats" following the blast incidents in Jolo, Sulu.

In a statement, the DOTr said it has ordered the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to expand the deployment of K9 units.

At least 40 K9 units will be deployed at the LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) to augment existing security protocols to prevent terror threats, the DOTr said.

Units that will be deployed are composed of working dogs highly-trained to detect explosives, handlers, veterinarians and explosive ordinance disposal specialists, the agency said.

“It is vital that we protect passengers from the threat of terrorism, even as we try to maintain public transportation operations amid the pandemic. This is where the expertise and training of the PCG K9 units will prove most effective,” said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

The PCG assured the agency that it is ready to provide assistance, said Commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr.

“The PCG K9 teams are ready to assist the security forces of these rail lines to deter and/or neutralize threats through higher visibility, enhanced response time, and to make the commuter riding experience more secure," Ursabia said.

At least 7 soldiers, a policeman, and 6 civilians were killed while 75 were injured in a twin explosion in the town of Jolo in Sulu last Aug. 24.