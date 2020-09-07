Palace tells MTRCB to weigh lawmakers' comments on regulating Netflix, streaming apps

MANILA-- The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) should consider the views of lawmakers in its proposal to include in its scope video streaming services like Netflix, Malacañang said Monday.

While the Palace respects the suggestion of MTRCB Rachel Arenas to regulate video streaming apps, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the agency should note the criticism of lawmakers.

"Ang aking suggestion bagama’t hindi po nanghihimasok ang Presidente, hindi po nagma-micro manage ang ating Presidente, eh i-consider po ang mga suggestions ng ating mga mambabatas, dahil sila naman po ang nagpupondo ng ating mga ahensiya," Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

(Although the President does not micromanage, we suggest that the recommendations of lawmakers be considered since they are the ones who fund our agencies.)

"Katungkulan din nila na masigurado na nagagastos sa tama po ang pondo ng taumbayan," he added.

(It is part of their duty to ensure that public funds are used properly.)

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has criticized the proposal as "ridiculous" and "mind boggling." Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon meanwhile said MTRCB's intent is "impractical," saying Netflix already has the capacity to regulate its own programs.

Netflix earlier said it logged some 16 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2020 after thousands of people were forced to stay indoors as various governments imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The surge in subscribers led to a 27 percent increase in revenue, allowing Netflix to earn some $5.7 billion, the company had said in a statement.