Health workers with COVID-19 in PH rise to 7,354

MANILA — At least 7,354 health workers have been infected with COVID-19 in the Philippines, according to the Department of Health’s (DOH) latest report.

The report, released every Sunday, also recorded 6,616 recovered health workers and 40 deaths.

The number of deaths has remained unchanged for a week despite reports of a Philippine General Hospital (PGH) doctor who died due to COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier told media that there are delays in the reporting of health workers with COVID-19 because they are still waiting for documents such as death certificates.

The number of health workers with COVID-19 accounts for 3% of the total number of cases in the Philippines.

Of the 7,006 infected health workers, there are 2,572 nurses, 1,496 doctors, 526 nursing assistants, 339 medical technologists, 163 midwives, 150 radiologic technologists, 71 pharmacists, and 58 respiratory therapists. There are also other medical professions and non-medical staff working in health facilities.