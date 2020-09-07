Duterte confers Order of Sikatuna to US envoy Sung Kim

MANILA--President Rodrigo Duterte honored on Monday outgoing US Ambassador Sung Kim after a nearly 4-year tour of duty in the Philippines.

Duterte conferred on the departing US envoy the Order of Sikatuna with the rank of Datu during Kim's farewell call in Malacañang.

The Order of Sikatuna is an order of diplomatic merit conferred upon individuals who have rendered exceptional services to the Philippines.

"The President expressed appreciation for Ambassador Kim’s vital contributions in strengthening the alliance and partnership between the Philippines and the United States," Malacañang said in a statement.

Kim, for his part, assured Duterte of Washington's commitment as an ally of Manila.

The US, during Kim's stint in Manila, made the historic return of the Balangiga bells in 2018.

Kim's next tour of duty will be in Indonesia.