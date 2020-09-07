DepEd says training parents to guide kids' home studying

MANILA — The Department of Education said Monday it has been training parents so they could guide their children in their studies at home in the coming school year.

"Kapag ang mga magulang, 'pag inimbita natin ay nagpupunta naman o nagiging bahagi sa ating mga ginagawang webinars upang sila'y maturuan ng mga paraan sa pagbigay ng angkop na gabay sa mga anak nila habang nag-aaral sa kanilang mga tahanan," Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said in a virtual press briefing.

(When we invite parents, they go or they participate in our webinars, where they're taught ways in giving appropriate guidance to their children while they learn at home.)

In areas where limited gathering is allowed, parents can meet with teachers and school heads for the training, according to San Antonio.

"Puwede po itong maisagawa rin hindi lang sa mga paaralan kundi sa ibang areas diyan sa barangay kung saan puwedeng makausap ng mga kasamang guro natin at namumuno sa paaralan ang mga magulang na walang access sa internet," he said, noting that health protocols must be followed during such gatherings.

(This can be done not only in schools but also in other areas in the barangay where parents and school heads can talk to parents without internet access.)

San Antonio added that educators can also orient parents through text messaging or phone calls.

The DepEd earlier said it would tap retired teachers, education graduates and other volunteers to help students studying at home.

Public schools are scheduled to start the school year on October 5.

In-person classes is prohibited in the country until a vaccine against the new coronavirus is made available, officials have said.