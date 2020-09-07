COVID-19 clusters in PH up by 500 in less than a month

People flock to the newly opened stalls along Ylaya Street in Divisoria, Manila on Aug. 26, 2020 while Metro Manila is under General Community Quarantine due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday said there are now 1,742 COVID-19 clusters in the Philippines, higher by nearly 500 from three weeks ago.

This is based on the Sept. 5 report of the agency’s Event-based Surveillance and Response, which is 497 higher than what the DOH reported back on Aug. 16.

Clusters refer to concentrations of infections in a certain area.

Most of the clusters in the Philippines are in communities (1,480 or 84.96%), followed by hospitals or health facilities (89 clusters or 5.11%), and jails (32 or 1.84%). The rest are in other settings (141 or 8.09%).

Back in April and May, Metro Manila and Cebu saw a spike in cases in closed settings such as jails.

“‘Other settings’ category includes work setting, camps, and transportation (e.g., sweeper flights), among others,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing on Monday.

NIGHT SHIFT

Asked if night shift workers were more at risk of contracting COVID-19 because of the nature of their work, Vergeire said among the clusters are 9 business process outsourcing (BPO) companies.

“This only constitutes 0.52% of the total cumulative reported clusters, and we cannot ascertain whether these companies operate during night shift hours,” she said.

While sleep deprivation can cause immune changes, Vergeire said COVID-19 infection is a result of both immune system and exposure.

“There are no conclusive studies for night shift workers' susceptibility to COVID-19. But physiologically, regular disruption of the 24-hr sleep-wake cycle, like prolonged wakefulness, (and) continuous exposure to stressful environments can make one more susceptible to infections,” Vergeire said.

Filipinos should take care of their health in general, she advised.

“But let’s not forget the importance of another factor: ‘exposure.’ Someone with a good immune system can still get sick if they are exposed. Conversely, an individual with a weakened immune system will not get sick if they are not exposed,” Vergeire said.

She reminded companies to follow safety guidelines and for employees to practice physical distancing, the wearing of personal protective equipment, and frequent handwashing.

The Philippines has recorded 238,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Monday, including 184,906 recoveries and 3,890 deaths.