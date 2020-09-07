WATCH: Car catches fire in San Juan around 4:30 a.m. Residents found the incident bizarre since the car seemed to have moved a few meters from the other side of the street until it hit an electric post on the curb and blocked the middle of the road. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/mJSUzydFnv — Kristine Sabillo 🇵🇭 (@kristinesabillo) September 6, 2020

MANILA — The blaring horn of a burning car roused residents of Barangay Onse in San Juan from sleep on Monday morning.

The fire, which started around 4:30 a.m., allegedly caused the car to move from where it was parked and even caused nearby trees to burn.

Residents, fearing an explosion, tried to douse the fire with water from hoses.

After a few minutes, the city’s Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) came and extinguished the fire.

FO1 Joey Catarining of the San Juan Central BFP station said initial investigation showed that the fire might have been caused by an electrical problem with the car.

Lady Jane de Paula, a contractor and owner of the car, told ABS-CBN News that the car was well-maintained and has been with them for a long time.

Residents found the incident bizarre, especially since the car seemed to have moved a few meters from the other side of the street until it hit an electric post on the curb and blocked the middle of the road. Shards of glass were found near the original parking spot of the car.

“Bago s'ya umatras nagkabasag-basag 'yung salamin. We have yet to figure out paano sya nangyari,” De Paula said.

(Before it moved in reverse, the windows shattered. We have yet to figure out paano sya nangyari.)

She said their CCTV camera was not facing the area so they will have to check the other houses or the village for footage.

De Paula said the only problem with the car was that heavy rainfall would often cause its alarm to go off.

The night before the fire, heavy rains and loud thunder were observed in San Juan.

— With a report from Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News.