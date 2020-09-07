Bayan CamSur chair nabbed over murder charges, activists cry harassment

A regional official of urban poor group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) was arrested Sunday night over murder charges. Photo from Bayan CamSur's Facebook page

MANILA — A provincial official of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) was arrested Sunday night over murder charges.

Bayan Camarines Sur chairperson Nelsy Rodriguez, 59, was arrested in Naga City after police served a warrant issued by the Labo, Camarines Norte Regional Trial Court Branch 64.

The warrant, issued on July 5, accuses Rodriguez of being involved in the death of a certain 2nd Lt. Jose Henry Nopueto.

The video of Rodriguez's arrest was uploaded on Bayan CamSur's Facebook page.

According to the group, around 20 state forces trooped to Bayan's Naga City office to arrest Rodriguez.

Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand Gaite condemned the move and called Rodriguez's arrest "illegal."

URGENT ALERT!



BAYAN Camarines Sur Chairperson Nelsy Rodriguez, iligal na inaresto ng Naga City Police dakong 9:45 ngayong gabi, Sept. 6, sa opisina ng BAYAN sa Naga City dahil sa gawa-gawang kasong murder.#FreeNelsyRodriguez #DefendBicol #StopTheAttacks #BantayBanwa — Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand Gaite (@FerdinandGaite) September 6, 2020

Rodriguez is currently detained at Naga City Police Station 1, according to Bayan CamSur's Facebook update.



— Reports from Mylce Mella