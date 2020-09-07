Bacolod City, Lanao del Sur under MECQ until Sept. 30

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte has approved elevating the Visayan city of Bacolod and the Mindanao province of Lanao del Sur to the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) due to a reported increase in COVID-19 infections.

Duterte approved the recommendation made by COVID-19 policy chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. during a meeting Monday night.

The two areas will remain under MECQ from Tuesday, Sept. 8 until Sept. 30, according to a resolution approved by the government's inter-agency task force on Monday.

Aside from the said areas, Iligan City will also stay under MECQ until Sept. 30.

The rest of the Philippines on the other hand remains under more relaxed community quarantines until the end of the month.