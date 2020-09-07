12 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 10,129

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,129 on Monday, with 12 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,043, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,323 of those infected have recovered, and 763 have died.

The DFA reported 42 new recoveries, and 5 new fatalities on Monday.

07 September 2020



Today, the DFA reports an increase in the number of Filipinos abroad who have recovered from COVID-19, with 42 new recoveries in Europe and the Middle East. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/CXh0f4yajg — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 7, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 309 in the Asia Pacific, 236 in Europe, 2,334 in the Middle East and Africa, and 164 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 238,727 people. The tally includes 3,890 deaths, 184,906 recoveries, and 49,931 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News