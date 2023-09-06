Villar confident 'big fishes' will be jailed under proposed legislation

Sen. Cynthia A. Villar inquires from Sec. Rex Gatchalian into the status of her request for the DSWD to source rice from the National Food Authority for its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program during the hearing of the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Labor, Employment, Social Welfare and Migrant Workers on the designation of Gatchalian as head of DSWD on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Senator Cynthia Villar is confident that big-time unscrupulous agricultural traders will finally land in jail once their proposed measure that seeks to expand the coverage of economic sabotage becomes law.

Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, said Wednesday that their proposed measure primarily targets the so-called "big fish."

“Eto kasi economic sabotage, non-bailable. While court (hearing) is going on, nakakulong siya. Remember, mayayaman to, ayaw nitong makulong,” Villar said.

Committee Report 118 jointly submitted by the Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform and the Justice and Human Rights; Finance and Ways and Means panels, introduces Senate Bill 2432 or “An Act Defining the Crimes of Agricultural Economic Sabotage, Providing Penalties Therefore, Creating the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council, Repealing Republic Act No. 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.”

The proposed measure pushes for an expanded coverage of acts characterized as economic sabotage.

In the bill, individuals who will be caught engaging in various forms of controlling the free flow of agricultural products amounting to at least P1M will be severely penalized.

“The crimes of agricultural smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel as economic sabotage are committed when the value of each agricultural and fishery product subject of the crime is at least One Million Pesos (P1,000,000.00), using the Daily Price Index, under Section 19 of this Act, computed at the time the crime was committed,” Section 4 of the bill states.

The bill also removes the Bureau of Customs’ authority to file cases against agricultural smugglers.

“Ibang ang agency ang magpa-file ng cases, hindi na Bureau of Customs. Kasi tingin ko may conflict of interest,” Villar told reporters.



Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri agreed on the need to cover hoarding and profiteering as acts of economic sabotage.

“Absolutely, because it’s price manipulation and it will cause price manipulation. The farmers are duly disadvantaged, and the people are having a very difficult time,” Zubiri said

Both Zubiri and Villar are looking at the passage of the bill before Congress’s session takes its break this year.

VILLAR: THERE’S NO RICE SHORTAGE

Villar meanwhile threw her support for the government’s program to help small retailers and small and micro retailers.

The senator, however, maintained that reports about many rice retailers’ decision to close their stores instead of following the price cap being imposed by the Marcos Jr. administration did not result in the much-feared rice shortage.

“I assure walang shortage ng rice. Naggagawa lang sila ng artificial shortage para maipagbili nila ng mahal. And hindi natin mapigil yun. So ako iniisip ko, how do you stop that? Ang sagot, price cap,” Villar said.

