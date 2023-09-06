Trudeau invites Marcos Jr. to visit Canada in 2024

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

JAKARTA — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to visit Canada next year, Malacañang said on Wednesday, hours after the bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

Trudeau extended the invitation so that Marcos Jr. could celebrate the Philippines and Canada’s 75 years of diplomatic relations in the Northern American country, a statement from the Presidential Communications Office said.

“Trudeau extended the invitation as he expressed gladness to sit down again with President Marcos for an opportunity to talk about the ties and connections between Canada and the Philippines,” the statement read.

Canada is among the countries that consistently supported the Philippines’ rights in the West Philippine Sea amid China’s continued incursions in the strategic waterway.

“It’s an opportunity to talk about the incredible ties and connections between Canada and the Philippines,” Trudeau told Marcos Jr. during the bilateral meeting.

“The opportunities and investment, the flow of people back and forth as well is strong and the Filipino-Canadian diaspora is incredibly important to all of us and they are vibrantly contributing to our country and to a range of things particularly on small businesses,” he said.

“Lots of reasons for us to be incredibly positive in our relations but lots more to do together and I really look forward to it,” he added.

Marcos Jr. told the Canadian leader that he is likewise delighted with the close ties between the Philippines and Canada, underscoring that Filipinos have always seen Canadians in a positive light.

“They have always been unanimous in the praise for the way Canadian society has been open and warm and hospitable to them,” the Philippine President said.

“We would like to return the favor and we would like very much to promote this increased relationship,” he said.

“Your shift in terms of outlook towards Asia-Pacific, Indo-Pacific now is significant and shows really where the economies, how the economies are evolving… I need not hope because I am very optimistic about the future and I cannot see any obstacles to our continuing and deepening relations between our two countries,” he said.

This is the third bilateral meeting between Marcos Jr. and Trudeau since the Filipino leader ascended to Malacañang in 2022.

As of 2021, there are nearly 1 million citizens of Philippine origin live in Canada, according to data from the Canadian government’s website.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $3.1 billion in 2022, higher than the $2.7 billion trade recorded in 2021, data showed.

The two countries are holding dialogues to craft a free trade agreement to further bolster their trading relations.