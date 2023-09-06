MANILA — A proposed task force against hoarding and profiteering should have the authority to visit and inspect warehouses and storage facilities, House members said Monday.

Quezon Rep. Wilfrido Mark Enverga, chair of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food, said the task force will need to be able to check for goods that may have been stockpiled to manipulate prices.

"Kung may mga hoarding, local produce ang laman, they’re in a warehouse, walang visitorial powers ang [Department of Agriculture], hindi papapasukin. [Department of Trade and Industry], wala rin yatang authority to go into these warehouses,” Enverga said.

(If there is hoarding of local produce in a warehouse, the Department of Agriculture cannot go in because it doesn't have visitorial powers. I don't think the Department of Trade and Industry has authority to go into these warehouses either. )

Without that authority, inspection teams will need court warrants to enter warehouses, Enverga said.

“Ang proposal ko...insert in the provision that the Secretary of Agriculture or the task force or such officers may be deputized — may, under reasonable grounds, exercise the power to visit, inspect, or enter any place of business, factory, buildings, store or vessel containing or believed to contain agriculture products suspected of being hoarded or cartelized," Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, House Ways and Means Committee chair, said.

The two were at Wednesday's meeting of the technical working group tasked to harmonize bills seeking to impose higher penalties for hoarding, profiteering, cartelizing and market abuse.

Salceda said the authority to inspect the warehouses would be through a mission order that "clearly indicates the grounds for such an order, the specific names or officers carrying out the mission and the task to be carried out in the mission."

He said the proposed task force would be useless if it cannot conduct inspections of storage facilities.

"We’ll make sure that the task force will have visitation powers so that they can do the raids," Nueva Ecija Rep. Mikaela Suansing, chair of the technical working group, replied.

DA to head anti-hoarding task force

The proposals for stronger measures against hoarding and profiteering come after the price of onions spiked late last year.

Increasing rice prices, which the government has attributed partly to hoarding, has prompted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to impose price caps on regular milled and well-milled rice.

The proposed task force will be headed by the Department of Agriculture, which Marcos also heads as concurrent secretary.

The task force will have representatives from the DA, the Bureau of Customs, the Department of Trade and Industry, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Under the unnamed substitute bill, there shall be prima facie — or legally presumed — evidence of hoarding when entities have stocks of agri-fishery commodities or tobacco 50% higher than their usual inventory, and if that entity unreasonably limits, refuses, or fails to sell them to the public at the time of discovery of excess.

The TWG targets to get their output tackled by the House Committee on Agriculture and Food next week.