PNP forms tracker team to hunt Teves

Expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. Courtesy of Arnolfo Teves Jr.'s Facebook page

MANILA - The Philippine National Police has formed a tracker team to actively pursue expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. after a court issued a warrant of arrest against him over the Degamo murder case.

PNP Public Information Office acting chief P/Col. Jean Fajardo said Wednesday that they are coordinating with the Departments of Justice and Foreign Affairs and other government agencies to find Teves.

She said locating the former congressman will be difficult since he is overseas, but they will be coordinating with international police.



"Nonetheless, hindi ito nangangahulugan na wala na tayong pupwedeng magagawa. As of now po, ang inyong pambansang pulisya ay closely coordinating sa international police ... Alam naman natin na na-designate as terrorist si Cong. Teves at nag-aantay tayo ng advice sa DOJ sa mga designation as terrorist would somehow help us in pursuing our case, including service of WOA (warrant of arrest) including his co-accused in this case," she said.

Teves and 4 others were charged with 10 counts of murder and several counts of frustrated and attempted murder over the killing Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and 9 others in March, the DOJ confirmed last week.

On Tuesday, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 said it found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant against Teves, Angelo Palagtiw, a certain "Gie Ann," and Capt. Lloyd Garcia II.

It also ordered the transfer of Nigel Electona to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City from the Manila City Jail.

Presiding Judge Merianthe Pacita Zuraek said after a personal evaluation of the amended information as well as resolutions and other documents, there is probable cause for the issuance of warrants of arrest.

In the case of victim Fredelino Cafe, Jr. who eventually died on May 6, 2023, the initial charge of frustrated murder was elevated to murder.

Because of the admission of amended information in the multiple murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder cases of Teves and his co-accused, the court also canceled the arraignment of all the accused, including those already in detention, scheduled on September 6, 2023.

The DOJ welcomed the arrest warrant against Teves and his cohorts.

"This significant development marks a crucial step forward in the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families," it said in a statement.

"It is essential to underscore that the issuance of the warrant of arrest against former Congressman Arnulfo Teves Jr. and his cohorts is a result of a thorough investigation conducted by the competent authorities. The DOJ, in close cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, has diligently pursued every lead and examined all available evidence to ensure a fair and just legal process," it added.

--With a report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO