Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022, a day before a new round of oil price hike takes effect. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday vowed to distribute the fuel subsidy to drivers immediately once they get the funds, as prices of fuel continue to soar.

LTFRB was just waiting for the funds to be downloaded so they could process it, said Joel Bolano, the agency's technical division chief.

"Iyon fund natin, katulad ng ginagawa natin sa mga nakaraang taon – isang bagsak lang talaga ito dahil ang fund natin kung ita-tranche natin ito ay mas maliit," said Bolano in a televised briefing.

"Mas maganda po dahil po kailangang-kailangan ho nila ito ngayon kaya one-time ho talaga binibigay ng ating pamahalaan ito," he added.

A total of 1.3 million drivers and operators nationwide will benefit from the fuel subsidy, he said, and will receive varying amounts:

Traditional jeepney drivers/operator - P6,500

Modern jeepney drivers/operator - P10,000

Tricycle - P1,000

Riders - P1,200

Asked why drivers would receive different amounts of cash aid, the LTFRB said it was based on their operational cost and fuel consumption.

"Ang traditional, compared doon halimbawa sa modern – iyong modern po ay may kaakibat pang mga amortization ito dahil mga bago pa iyong mga units nito, hindi lang po iyong ating fuel ang ginagastos nila," said Bolano.

"So, kaya may mga pagkakaiba katulad nito sa ibang mode, mas mababa because of the fuel cost na ginagamit nila," he added.

The budget department earlier said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has sought for a faster rollout of the P3-billion fuel subsidy.

Since July 11, consumers have not yet seen any rollback in diesel and kerosene prices.

Over the past 9 weeks, fuel prices have increased by the following amounts:

Gasoline: P9.65/L increase

Kerosene: P13.74/L increase

Diesel: P14.40/L increase

