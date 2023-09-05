RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The weather in Metro Manila and other Luzon areas will start improving on Wednesday following days of monsoon rains, after topical depression Ineng left the Philippine area of responsibility, PAGASA said.

Ineng was spotted 1,240 kilometers east northeast of Luzon's northern tip at 4 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and up to 70 kph gusts, the state weather bureau said.

Tropical cyclone Hanna, meanwhile, fizzled out after enhancing the habagat which recently dumped rains over Luzon, said weather forecaster Obet Badrina.

"Inaasahan po natin ngayon hihina na po yung habagat at dahil po doon mas mababawasan na yung mga pag-ulan na mararanasan sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Actually ngayong araw, posibleng medyo mas magpakita na yung araw particular na dito sa Kamaynilaan at mga karatig lalawigan," he added.

(We expect that the habagat will weaken and because of that's there will be less rains in vast swaths of Luzon. Today, sunny weather is possible here in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.)

Habagat rains will be concentrated in the western section of the country, particularly Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan, PAGASA said.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected," the weather agency said.

Visayas and Mindanao may experience isolated rains, Badrina said.

Up to two more storms may enter or form in the Philippine area this September. But another cyclone is unlikely to hit the country in the next days, he said.

Monsoon rains enhanced by Hanna and typhoon Goring left at least 2 dead and caused around P623 million in agricultural damage, the disaster agency said on Tuesday.

