Improved weather over PH as habagat weakens

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The country will experience generally improved weather in the next couple of days as the southwest monsoon or habagat weakens, the state weather bureau said Wednesday afternoon.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said the habagat is still affecting Luzon.

It is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Ilocos region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Zambales and Bataan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Tropical storm Yun-yeung (local name: Ineng) is currently outside the Philippine area of responsibility and is moving farther away from the country.

PAGASA said there is no storms that may form near the country within the next two to three days.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.