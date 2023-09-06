Chinese Premier: China and ASEAN ‘preserved peace, tranquility’ in region

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C-R) and Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (C-L) walk together during the 25th ASEAN – China Summit as part of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 11, 2022. EPA/EFE/Kith Serey, File

JAKARTA — Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday claimed that China has been working with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to “preserve regional stability,” asserting that “mutual trust” between the two parties has “grown deeper.”



Li’s statement, delivered during the ASEAN-China Summit in Jakarta, comes a week after several ASEAN members and other countries condemned Beijing’s 10-dash line map that assert’s China’s ownership of almost the entire South China Sea.





“We have been committed to treating each other with sincerity and our political mutual trust has grown deeper,” Li said.



“No matter how the international situation evolves, China and ASEAN have maintained close exchanges and communication, respecting each other’s development path,” he said.

China, which has stressed that issues like those over the South China Sea should be resolved by parties within the region, underscored that “the China-ASEAN cooperation has come a long way” because of their shared “understanding about hardships.”



“We both have a relentless pursuit of opportunities. We both have our strong aspiration for development and we both take real actions to preserve regional stability,” he said.



“We seek common ground while setting aside differences, properly handle disagreements through dialogue and consultation, and consistently deepen practical cooperation in the traditional security fields,” he also said.

“We have preserved peace and tranquility in East Asia, in a world fraught with turbulence and change,” he added.



In August, Chinese ships used water cannons and blocked Philippine resupply vessels that were sailing within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.



China also snubbed proceedings in the Hague-based international arbitration court after Manila filed an arbitration case against Beijing in 2013.

Beijing has continued to reject the 2016 ruling on that case and accused the US in July of being the 'mastermind' behind the Philippines' filing.



President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier told fellow leaders that ASEAN “must never allow the international peaceful order to be subjected to the forces of might, applied for a hegemonic ambition.”



“The Philippines firmly rejects misleading narratives that frame the disputes in the South China Sea solely through the lens of strategic competition between two powerful countries,” he said.



“This not only denies us of our independence and our agency, but it also disregards our own legitimate interests,” he said.

'ASEAN's largest trade partner'



Meantime, the Chinese Premier also reminded ASEAN leaders of China’s promise to procure $150-billion worth of agricultural products in the next five years.



“To date, over $55 billion worth of these products have been imported faster than expected,” he said.



Li also stressed that China has been ASEAN’s largest trading partner in the last three years, with bilateral trade amounting to $970 billion in 2022.



“We are committed to mutual benefit and that our cooperation has been more productive,” he said.

'Concrete cooperation' needed



Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ASEAN chair, noted that is has been 20 years since China’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC).



The TAC emphasized the need for “mutual respect for each other and the non-interference in each other’s affairs.”



“We need to interpret all of this by realizing concrete cooperation that is mutually beneficial,” Widodo said.



“This concrete cooperation will only be possible when we have trust in one another, which of course needs to be built and maintained by all parties — and one of them is by respecting international law,” he said.



“With trust and concrete cooperation, then our cooperation can become the positive force for regional stability and peace,” he said.

Although parties in the region joined the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, negotiations on a more binding Code of Conduct have yet to bear fruit.

