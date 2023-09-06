Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei's Sultan and Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao pose for a family photo prior to the ASEAN-Japan Summit at the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. Willy Kurniawan, EPA-EFE/pool

JAKARTA — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday raised concerns over “serious incidents” in the South China Sea that have “put the safety of all persons at risk” and caused “damage to the marine environment,” underscoring that these have “increased tensions, and may undermine peace, security, and stability in the region.”

Several ASEAN member states expressed concerns about these activities that have “eroded trust and confidence,” the regional bloc said in its Chairman’s Statement, without naming particular countries.

“We discussed the situation in the South China Sea, during which concerns were expressed by some ASEAN Member States on the land reclamations, activities, serious incidents in the area, including actions that put the safety of all persons at risk, damage to the marine environment, which have eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions, and may undermine peace, security, and stability in the region,” the statement read.

“We reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea and recognized the benefits of having the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability, and prosperity,” it read.

“We emphasized the importance of non-militarization and self-restraint in the conduct of all activities by claimants and all other states.”

There is a need to “enhance mutual trust and confidence” and to “exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability, and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation,” the regional bloc said.

“We further looked forward to the early conclusion of an effective and substantive COC that is in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS,” it read.

While the ASEAN did not directly mention China, Asia’s largest economy has been repeatedly criticized for illegally building air strips and other military facilities in shoals within other countries’ exclusive economic zone.

Last week, China drew criticism from various countries for adopting a 10-dash line map that illegally marks nearly the entire South China Sea as China’s territory.

In August, several countries — including some ASEAN members — condemned the Chinese Coast Guard’s use of a water cannon against Philippine vessels delivering fresh supplies to Filipino soldiers station near Ayungin Shoal.

The ASEAN emphasized the “need to maintain and further strengthen stability in the maritime sphere” through the crafting of a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

“We emphasized the need to maintain and promote an environment conducive to the COC negotiations, and thus welcomed practical measures that could reduce tensions and the risk of accidents, misunderstandings, and miscalculation,” it said.

In several meetings, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. repeatedly urged his regional counterparts to take a firmer position in the South China Sea, and operationalize a scheme that would allow Southeast Asian navies to cooperate to secure the waters surrounding the regional bloc.

Aside from the South China Sea issue, the ASEAN also condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launches, the “continued escalation of violence” in Myanmar, and called for the immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

The ASEAN also called for a “comprehensive, just, and sustainable solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

