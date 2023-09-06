3 tremors rock Davao, Cotabato Province in one hour

This map shows the epicenter of the magnitude 4.8 quake in Davao City. Phivolcs.

MANILA -- Three earthquakes rocked the Davao region and Cotabato province in just one hour on Wednesday afternoon.

The strongest quake was magnitude 4.8 which occurred at 3:51 p.m. Its epicenter was located 29 kilometers northwest of Davao City.

Intensity 4 was felt in Davao City and Kidapawan City, Cotabato Province, while intensity 3 was felt in Antipas, President Roxas, and Matalam, Cotabato Province.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 1 kilometer.

Phivolcs said damages and aftershocks are not expected.

Before this, a magnitude 4 quake occurred 30 kilometers northwest of Davao City at 3:02 p.m.

The quake, which had a depth of 5 kilometers, was also tectonic in origin.

Intensity 3 was felt in Davao City and Kidapawan City, while intensity 2 in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, and intensity 1 in Magpet, Cotabato.

The tremor was captured on CCTV in a house in Baguio District, Davao City.

The camera can be seen shaking during the earthquake, prompting the household members to go outside the house.

Some parents also shared the videos they captured of students evacuating to the grounds of Lt. Cipriano Villafuerte Sr. Elementary School in Calinan District, Suawan Elementary School in Marilog District, and Mabini Elementary School in Bangkal.

They said students were sent home early due to the incident.

- report from Hernel Tocmo