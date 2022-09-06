Suplay ng kuryente sa bansa, sapat hanggang Disyembre

MAYNILA -- Siniguro ng Department of Energy na sapat ang supply ng kuryente hanggang sa katapusan ng taon.

Sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Energy, sinabi ni Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla na sa kanilang power outlook sa afternoon peak para sa Luzon grid sa buwan ng Oktubre, posible na hindi maabot ang required contingency reserves o reserbang kuryente.

"For remaining months of year...we are in danger of not meeting the required contingency reserves in the month of October. In August we have already passed that. Fortunately there were no interruptions," pahayag niya.

Sa Visayas naman mayroong mga “stranded powers"--ibig sabihin, may sapat ng kuryente na nagagawa lalo na sa Negros pero hindi naman ito magamit sa ibang bahagi ng Visayas dahil kulang ang transmission lines na magdadala nito sa Cebu at sa iba pang lugar.

Pero mapupunan pa rin naman ang Visayas grid mula sa sobrang kuryente sa Luzon.

"But fortunately for Viisayas, there is excess capacity in Luzon which is brought by submarine cable to main Visayas grid. That's why if you look at yellow lines, there are blue dots there which show, in so far as contingency reserves are concerned, they can be met by additional supply from Luzon," paliwanag ni Lotilla.

Sa ‘evening peak’ naman posibleng magkaroon ng yellow at red alerts sa Visayas grid.

"This is also the case in evenings. When there is evening peak, there would be red alerts and yellow alerts. (This) means we are not able to meet reserve requirements if not for infusion from Luzon," he said.

Sa Mindanao grid naman, sobra-sobra ang kuryente hanggang Decmeber 2022 pero hindi ito maidadala sa Visayas dahil ang submarine cable transmission lines ay hindi pa nakukumpleto.

Dagdag pa ni Lotilla, sa Luzon grid may 474 megawatts na kuryente na stranded sa Bataan dahil sa December 2022 pa matatapos ang transmission projects ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

May mga upgrading din na ginagawa sa Visayas transmission na matatapos ngayong 2022.

Sa Mindanao grid, ang Mindanao-Visayas Interconneciton project na 450 MW ay matatapos na sa susunod na buwan.

