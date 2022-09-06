Philippines records 1,326 new COVID cases, 56 deaths

People walk in the business district of Makati City on March 3, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 1,326 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of active infections to 23,272 and the national total caseload so far to 3,894,840.

This is the lowest daily tally in 2 months, or since July 6, 2022, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

Of Tuesday's numbers, 498 were from Metro Manila.

Health department data also showed that 56 more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease, the highest since May 1.

This raised the total fatalities to 62,118.

On the other hand, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines has reached 3,809,450.

The DOH also reported that the nation's positivity rate — or the percentage of people who test positive for the coronavirus among all those who have gotten the test — from September 4 to 5 is down at 10.9 percent.

At least 72.6 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 18.1 million have received their booster shots.

A special vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be done Sept. 26-30, with the government aiming to administer at least 5 million booster shots, the Department of Health earlier said.

