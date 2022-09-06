JAKARTA - The Philippines has formally requested Indonesia to grant Filipina death row convict Mary Jane Veloso an executive clemency, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo communicated the request to his Indonesian counterpart on Sept. 4, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a video statement.

The discussion between Manalo and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi regarding Veloso's case happened on the sidelines of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit in Indonesia, Cruz-Angeles said.

"Ayon kay Minister Marsudi, ihahain nila at isasangguni sa kanilang Ministry of Justice," she added.

Veloso was arrested in Yogyakarta in April 2010 after authorities found 2.6 kilograms of heroin sewn into the lining of her luggage.

The Nueva Ecija native pleaded her innocence, telling the court that the luggage she used was given to her by her recruiters Maria Cristina Sergio and Julius Lacanilao.

Despite not being given a translator who could explain what was happening in court in a language she could understand, Veloso was convicted of drug trafficking and was sentenced to death in 2015.

Shortly before her scheduled execution via a firing squad, Sergio and Lacanilao surrendered to Philippine authorities, allowing the government to convince Indonesia to postpone Veloso’s capital sentence.

Days before Marcos’ scheduled departure to Indonesia, Veloso’s parents went to the Department of Migrant Workers to hand a letter of appeal for the chief executive.

“Mas lubos po kaming magpapasalamat kung sa lalong madaling panahon ay maiuuwi sa Pilipinas ang aming anak na si Mary Jane dahil wala po siyang kasalanan,” the letter read.

“Ang pangingibang bayan para lamang mabigyan ng desenteng buhay ang kaniyang mga anak ang tangi niyang pakay,” it added.

Veloso has been in jail in Indonesia for 12 years.

