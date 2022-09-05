PH, Indonesia working for ASEAN to be 'lead agent' in regional peace

BOGOR, Indonesia - The Philippines and Indonesia are working to ensure that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will become a “lead agent” in the promotion of peace and stability, the leaders of the 2 countries said on Monday.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Indonesian President Joko Widodo made the pronouncements during their joint statement delivered at the Istana Bogor, where the Filipino leader was welcomed for his first state visit.

“We agreed that ASEAN is going to be the lead agent in the changes that we would like to see in continuing to bring peace to our countries,” Marcos said.

“We also spoke at length about the role that we believe ASEAN should play while we face the difficulties in this very volatile time in geopolitics not only in our region but also in the rest of the world,” he said.

Widodo, on the other hand, underscored the importance of regional cooperation and pushed for the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

The ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific seeks to peacefully deal with the opportunities and challenges that stem from “geopolitical and geostrategic shifts” in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.

The strategy “requires avoiding the deepening of mistrust, miscalculation, and patterns of behavior based on a zero-sum game.”

“Indonesia wishes to ensure that ASEAN remains an engine of peace, stability, peace and prosperity in the region,” Widodo said.

“ASEAN must be able to address the challenges ahead and strengthen respect for the ASEAN Charter,” he said.

“I also appreciate the commitment of Philippines to extend its full support in Indonesia’s chairmanship in ASEAN in 2023,” he said.

The Philippines and Indonesia are among countries that have been speaking against Chinese incursions in parts of the South China Sea after Beijing claims that it owns the entire strategic waterway.

In 2016, the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration invalidated Beijing’s sweeping claims, saying its so-called 9-dash line had no basis.

China refused to acknowledge the court’s ruling in favor of the Philippines, and continued fishing and reclaiming land in shoals within the exclusive economic zones of other countries.

Manila has filed multiple diplomatic protests against Beijing, while Indonesian President Joko Widodo asserted Jakarta’s claim over the Natuna Islands by boarding a sea vessel that patrolled around the disputed maritime territory.

Indonesia is expected to raise the maritime row issue in various international summits where several heads of states are expected to attend.

Indonesia - Southeast Asia’s largest economy - will host the G20 summit this year, and will serve as ASEAN chair in 2023.