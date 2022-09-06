Marcos Jr. arrives in Singapore for 2-day state visit

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. arrives in Singapore on Sept. 6, 2022 for a state visit. Photo from the Office of the President Facebook page.

SINGAPORE — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday noon arrived here for a 2-day state visit, based on information shared to the media.

The President arrived at the Changi International Airport around 12:45 p.m.

He will meet with the Filipino community here later in the day, some of whom said they hope to ask help on easing the process of getting documentary requirements such as the Overseas Employment Certificate.

Marcos' schedule on Wednesday includes the orchid-naming for Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

It will be followed by a breakfast hosted by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and then a separate bilateral meeting with President Halimah Yacob and Loong.

In the afternoon, Marcos is scheduled to participate an economic briefing led by the the Department of Finance and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, as well as attend a roundtable meeting with the business community in Singapore.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) last week said the Philippines and Singapore are expected to forge agreements on cybersecurity and data privacy during Marcos' visit.

Marcos may push for a plan that will immediately translate to jobs for Filipinos during his trip in the city-state, political analyst Froilan Calilung said.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople over the weekend said tech giants Facebook and Grab are looking to hire more Filipino workers in their Singapore offices.

Singapore is also looking for health workers, she said.

— Job Manahan and Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News