MANILA — An infectious diseases expert on Tuesday reminded the public to regularly ensure the cleanliness of water systems in public buildings as part of measures to prevent an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease.

A mystery cluster of pneumonia cases in Argentina, which killed at least 6 people, was recently linked to the spread of Legionella bacteria.

"Legionnaires' disease is a very old type of infection, na nagko-cause ng pneumonia. Legionnaires' disease ay isang bacteria, na usually nagta-thrive sa mga water system ng mga gusali kagaya ng ventilation system, cooling system, mga showers or even mga swimming pools at hot tubs,” Solante said in a televised briefing.

(It causes pneumonia. Legionnaires' disease is spread by bacteria that usually thrive in the water system of buildings, like the ventilation system, cooling system, showers, or even swimming pools and hot tubs.)

“If they will be contaminated, itong mga taong na-expose sa bacteria… puwede niyang ma-inhale in the form of water droplet… Kadalasan pupunta siya sa lungs and magiging pneumonia."

(If they will be contaminated, people could inhale bacteria in the form of water droplets. These usually go to the lungs and lead to pneumonia.)

Early symptoms of the disease usually include cough, fever and body pains, Solante said.

After 3 to 5 days, a patient could encounter difficulty in breathing. Elderly patients and the immunocompromised are at high risk of getting severe infection, he said.

“Puwedeng mangyari 'yan sa Pilipinas especially sa mga gusali na hindi maganda ang cleaning system, sa mga air-conditioning system, sa mga water supplies. Dapat i-check 'yan now and then kasi 'yan ang pinupugaran ng bacteria causing Legionnaire’s disease,” Solante said.

(That could happen in the Philippines, especially in buildings where the cleaning, air-conditioning system and water supplies are not good. Those should be checked every now and then because the bacteria causing Legionnaire's disease breed there.)

“It’s a matter of maintaining cleanliness sa mga water system, mga pipe system.”

The outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in northern Argentina was first detected on Aug. 18, provincial health officials said.

The latest victim, who died late Sunday, was an 81-year-old patient with comorbidities who had been "in a serious condition" receiving treatment for pneumonia, the health ministry in Tucuman province said in a statement.

Eleven people have been affected so far, including 8 staff at a private clinic.

No new cases have been detected in Argentina since Aug. 25.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse