MANILA — The House of Representatives will start plenary deliberations on the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) on September 21.

House Committee on Appropriations senior vice chairperson Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo told reporters that 14 agencies have finished their budget briefings before the House Appropriations Panel.

She also noted that the committee is still "on track" in their target to pass the budget by Oct. 1.

"On September 16, we are expected to finish the budget hearings and head on to plenary debates by September 21," she said.

"Healthy exchanges between departments and members of Congress transpired during the said budget briefings. Among the agencies that briefed the Committee on Appropriations were the DBCC, DA, DOE, DILG, the DENR, DOT, and the Office of the President," she added.

"Congress still stands by its goal for the swift passage of the GAA to allow sufficient time for it to exercise its oversight functions. This way, we can ensure that the agencies will not only use their respective budgets for programs in alignment with the new administration’s 8-point socioeconomic agenda but will also be genuinely felt by the Filipino people who will benefit from their programs," she also said.

Quimbo said many agencies asked for more money from lawmakers but she reminded all that they cannot go over the P5.268-trillion budget ceiling of the executive.

"Throughout the budget hearings, various issues were raised with the different agencies. Halos lahat ay humingi ng konsiderasyon sa kanilang mas mataas na budget proposal na sinumte sa DBM. Bagamat sinuportahan ito ng maraming kongresista, hindi pa clearly identified ang mga programang pwedeng pagkunan ng budget increases," Quimbo said.

She also explained that the P588-billion unprogrammed fund is not part of the budget ceiling yet, as it is only on standby.

"[Iyan ay] kumbaga standby, [kapag] masigla ang pagkulekta ng mga buwis, masigla ang pagkulekta ng mga ahensiya ng mga fees, or di kaya meron tayong concessional loans, utang na halos walang interes in which case meron tayong dagdag na kakayahang gumastos, eh nakastandby na po iyong appropriation," Quimbo said.

RELATED VIDEO: