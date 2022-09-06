Teachers assist students exiting the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on the first day of classes, August 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Two teachers' groups renewed Tuesday their calls for higher salaries, among other demands, as the Department of Education marked the start of National Teachers' Month.

National Teachers' Month, which runs from Sept. 5 to Oct. 5, can be more felt if the government addresses educators' issues with their salaries, benefits and workload, said Teachers' Dignity Coalition Chairperson Benjo Basas.

"Matagal nang nagdurusa ang mg guro sa mababang pasahod, mabigat na trabaho, kawalan ng mga benepisyo, palpak na sistema ng GSIS (Government Service Insurance System), hindi pagpapatupad ng Magna Carta for Public School Teachers at higit sa lahat, ang masahol na kalagayan ng mga pampublikong paaralan na nasaksihan natin ngayong nagbalik na ang face-to-face classes," Basas said in a statement.

(Our teachers have long been suffering with low wages, heavy workload, lack of benefits, failed system of the GSIS, the non-implementation of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers and above all, the terrible situation in our public schools now that we've witnessed the return of face-to-face classes.)

"Masaya tayo sa pagkilalang ito, subalit nais nating ipaalala na hindi bahagi ng pagiging guro ang pagpapakabayani sa pamamagitan ng pagdurugtong ng ano mang kakapusan at pagpupuno sa lahat ng kakulangan ng DepEd at gobyerno," Basas said.

(We are happy to be recognized, but we should be reminded that it's not the job of a teacher to be heroes by making up for the shortcomings of the DepEd and government.)

Vlademir Quetua, chairperson of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to fulfil "game-changing measures," which include:

• Upgrade teachers' salaries: Salary Grade (SG) 15 for Teacher I, SG 16 for Instructor I, and livable national minimum wage for SG I employees and non-teaching personnel in private schools.

• Additional compensation for teachers' work outside of regular duties and work schedule; Junk the 15 days per year limit in granting service credits.

• Provide laptop, P1,500 per month internet allowance, and P10,000 per year cash allowance to every teacher.

• Implement evidence-based education recovery plan and overhaul the K-12 program.

• Double the education sector's budget by making it equivalent to 6 percent of the country's gross domestic product, and fund the "safe" reopening of schools.

In Davao del Norte, traditional and modern dances were staged at the Davao Sports Complex as the DepEd kicked off National Teachers' Month.

In a recorded video message, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte expressed gratitude to teachers for imparting integrity to students, saying educators "deserve respect and admiration."

Duterte recognized the hardships of teachers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The future belongs to the youth, but without our teachers, what kind of future would that be?" she said.

Allan Farnazo, DepEd's director in the Davao region, said the teaching profession was "under attack" at the height of the pandemic but mentors "embraced various capacities" to deliver learning.

Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, meanwhile, committed to join efforts to assist teachers.

"Be it through expanded career options, just compensation, additional training, construction of schools, and responsive provisions on necessary supplies for classrooms," he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES