DA office probing thousands of 'overpriced' farm tractors

Photo courtesy of PhilMech Executive Director Dionisio Alvindia.



MANILA — An attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA) is investigating akkeged irregularities in the purchase of thousands of farm tractors under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization program last year, an official said.

The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) Director Dionisio Alvindia told ABS-CBN News that 1,346 units of farm tractors were bought by the previous leadership of PhilMech.

Alvindia said the approved bidding cost per unit of tractor was only at P1.2 million, but this went up to P1.3 million or by P98,000 per unit during the actual bid.

"Mayroon tayong mga nakitang technical problems sa PhilMech, regarding one project, purchase of 1,800 tractors na approved bidding cost from [Department of Budget and Management] is 1.2 million pesos per unit," Alvindia said.

"So nung inayos nila, nung mag-bid sila, ginamit nilang bidding price is [almost] 1.3 million per unit, so ibig sabihin may difference yung bidding cost at yung nanalo ng 98,000 per unit," he added.

This meant that the total purchase price for all tractors were P130 million more than the approved cost.

Alvindia said the tractors have been distributed to farmer beneficiaries as early as last year.

"So ang nabiling tractors total 1,346 units, nai-deliver ito sa mga farmers, na-receive na ito ng mga farmer beneficiaries ng RCEF, ang problema dito kung paano babayaran kasi there is a technical and gross violation dun sa procurement law kasi nag over ka," he said.

More than 1,300 farm tractors distributed to farmers last year were found to be overpriced.



PhilMech, an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture, is investigating the purchase, which is overpriced by P98,000 per unit of tractor. | via @JervisManahan pic.twitter.com/x8TByfQMiN — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 6, 2022

"Ang measure na ginawa ko is to seek legal advice from the Department of Agriculture, so ang naging remedy is for the suppliers to file money claims sa Commission on Audit kasi di ko pwedeng bayaran ito kasi kapag binayaran ko ito, ako naman yung mananagot, ako naman ang maco-COA kasi may problema yung papeles."

Alvindia said he has sought legal advise from the DA.

"[Noong] 2021 pa na i-distribute na sa mga magsasaka kaya naniningil na ang suppliers ng bayad. Hindi pa naman nababayaran ito eh kaya nga nung makita ko ito na may problema, gusto ko sana gawan ng remedy through legal means," he said.

"Kaya lang nag-fail naman ang ating initiatives kaya ngayon ang ginagawa nga mayroong nang advise ang DA legal na mag-file ng money claims sa COA yung suppliers," he added.

He uncovered the alleged irregularities when he assumed office as PhilMech executive director last March.

"May ginawa naman ako mga measures, I tried writing to DBM para makapag issue sila ng bagong letter para ma-correct pero sabi ng DBM, hindi na pupwede kasi the letter should be done bago magpa-bid," he said.

"Isa pa, it should be done within the period of the year 2021. Eh 2022 na ako nag-request. 'Di na pupwede, dapat bago nagpa-bid sina director Jallorina during that time, nanghingi sila ng panibagong request sa DBM," he said.

Alvindia said they have already submitted their report to the agriculture department.

"I don't know pero we were asked by DA to investigate at naisubmit na namin sa kanila yung result ng aming investigation sa amin sa PhilMech," he said when asked if possible cases charges will be filed.

ABS-CBN News has sought the comment of the DA. DA spokesperson Kristine Evangelista said they are looking into it.

Former PhilMech director Baldwin Jallorina has yet to comment on the matter.